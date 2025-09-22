Wedmont Private Capital Has $282,000 Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Masco were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,985,000 after buying an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,972,000 after buying an additional 155,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,535,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,291,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,572 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

