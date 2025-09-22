Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $226,000 Investment in Crh Plc $CRH

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRH Stock Up 0.5%
CRH stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $114.83.
CRH Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
