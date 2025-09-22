Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $244,000 Investment in KeyCorp $KEY

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KeyCorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,142.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,197 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,194,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -272.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

