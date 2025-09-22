Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands $CAG

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,306,000 after purchasing an additional 698,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,494,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

