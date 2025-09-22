Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands $CAG

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,306,000 after purchasing an additional 698,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,494,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of CAG opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.