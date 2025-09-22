Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 2,229 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,931,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,541,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 83,324 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.