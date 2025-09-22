Wedmont Private Capital Sells 464 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2%

DD opened at $78.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.