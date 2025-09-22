Wedmont Private Capital Sells 98 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $216.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $218.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

