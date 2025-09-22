Welltower (NYSE:WELL) & Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seritage Growth Properties and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Welltower 1 1 8 1 2.82

Earnings & Valuation

Welltower has a consensus target price of $177.55, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Welltower”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $17.62 million 13.27 -$153.54 million ($1.59) -2.61 Welltower $9.14 billion 12.12 $951.68 million $1.77 93.52

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -497.67% -21.55% -12.74% Welltower 12.18% 3.38% 2.16%

Summary

Welltower beats Seritage Growth Properties on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

