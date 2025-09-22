Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.37% of Wix.com worth $32,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,977 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 38.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 580,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wix.com by 115.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,565 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 364,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,525,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 361,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 47,556 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $182.12 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $114.89 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.52.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The company had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wix.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank set a $255.00 target price on shares of Wix.com and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

