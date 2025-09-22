Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 187,671 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $79,125.06. Following the sale, the director owned 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,550.28. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Underwood sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $326,324.52. Following the sale, the director owned 483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,527.96. The trade was a 88.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479. 25.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $86.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -333.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

