13,575 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June $KJUN Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:KJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June by 139,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June by 43.7% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $252,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $874,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.0%

KJUN opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $27.86.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (KJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral KJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:KJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.