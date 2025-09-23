19,012 Shares in Vertex, Inc. $VERX Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vertex by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Vertex and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Vertex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.