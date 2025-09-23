3,816 Shares in Humana Inc. $HUM Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,662 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Humana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,830,000 after purchasing an additional 557,175 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,133,000 after purchasing an additional 219,541 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $258.09 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $324.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day moving average of $257.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

