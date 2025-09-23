4,169 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF $NVDL Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,587,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 438,920 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,950,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $658,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDL opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

