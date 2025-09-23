73,012 Shares in Crane $CR Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crane by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 84.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 0.1%

Crane stock opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.06. Crane has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $203.89.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

