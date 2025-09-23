A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 45.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.8%

A10 Networks stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.A10 Networks’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,109.97. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

