AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $765.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,618.20. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,886 shares of company stock valued at $195,693,600. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Roth Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

