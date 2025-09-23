Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Stock Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,789 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $391.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $167.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Arete upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

