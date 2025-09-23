Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

