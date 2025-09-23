Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.2143.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 632,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 214,345 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $48,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 131.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,749.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.