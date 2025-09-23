Ameren Corporation $AEE Stake Lessened by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Ameren were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $241,496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after buying an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 51.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,069,000 after buying an additional 1,218,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,138,000 after buying an additional 979,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 11,913.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,500,000 after buying an additional 795,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.0%

Ameren stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

