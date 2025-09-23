Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Stock Position Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after buying an additional 73,314 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $494.72 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.79 and a 200-day moving average of $501.72.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

