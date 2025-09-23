AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

