Analyzing Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV)

Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group 10.54% 10.02% 5.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group $1.51 billion 0.87 $203.40 million $3.19 8.07

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and Forestar Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Strategic Global Investments and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00 Forestar Group 0 1 3 1 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

Risk & Volatility

Strategic Global Investments has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Strategic Global Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

