Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Boosted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.03.

Apple Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $256.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.