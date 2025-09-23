Ardmore Shipping Corporation $ASC Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $21,019,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $4,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $2,631,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 186,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,311 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.48%.The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

