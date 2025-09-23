Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,391 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

