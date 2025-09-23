Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Brian G. Andrews purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,224.37. The trade was a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,566. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:COO opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.