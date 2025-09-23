Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1,252.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,370 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,217 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

