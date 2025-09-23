Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.04 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.61% of Ambarella worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,169,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1,635.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 610,460 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 88.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after purchasing an additional 579,917 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 25.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Shares of AMBA opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $391,431.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 788,929 shares in the company, valued at $62,664,630.47. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $178,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 977,428 shares in the company, valued at $77,637,106.04. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

