Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.09 Million Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 98.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.2%

NTNX stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.78, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

