Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $460,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,797.10. This represents a 70.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

