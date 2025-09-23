Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $17.27 Million in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 544,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 439.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 231.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cognex by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,387.46. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

