Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 23,866 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 778.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 37,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $509.63 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.00 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $532.26 and a 200-day moving average of $554.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

