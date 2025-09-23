Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 190,325 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,325 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at $269,672.31. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.41. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

