Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.