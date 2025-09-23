AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,115.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,041.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,805.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,449.18.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

