Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

