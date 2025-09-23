Berkshire Bank Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NVDA opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.