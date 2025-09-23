BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,955,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,186,000 after purchasing an additional 209,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $184,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

