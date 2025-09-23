Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 87,890 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,853,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,488,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $66.90.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

