Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $7,429,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 604.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

