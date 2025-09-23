Busey Bank Has $62.97 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Busey Bank lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Busey Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Busey Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BDF Gestion grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 77,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $312.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $859.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $315.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

