Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 174,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 384,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 155,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

