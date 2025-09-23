Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,927,678.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

