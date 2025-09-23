Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $7,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

