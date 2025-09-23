Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) versus Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Head to Head Comparison

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Aurora Innovation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $465.61 million 1.35 $18.61 million $4.82 28.23 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 162.28 -$748.00 million ($0.47) -12.72

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Climb Global Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Climb Global Solutions and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 4 5 0 2.56

Climb Global Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.77%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Climb Global Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 3.82% 29.16% 6.77% Aurora Innovation N/A -42.25% -37.29%

Volatility and Risk

Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. It markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

