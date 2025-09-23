Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) versus First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Head-To-Head Comparison

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.33% 1.48% Coastal Financial 7.02% 11.31% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First National Bank Alaska and Coastal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coastal Financial 0 0 3 1 3.25

Coastal Financial has a consensus target price of $110.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.93%. Given Coastal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Coastal Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $87.73 million 9.86 $67.05 million $23.37 11.68 Coastal Financial $703.32 million 2.44 $45.22 million $3.25 34.95

First National Bank Alaska has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coastal Financial. First National Bank Alaska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides investment, treasury, trust, and wealth management services; and escrow and contract collection, and bankcard services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, fraud prevention, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as personal lines of credit, including overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services; and debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as Banking as a Service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

