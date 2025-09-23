Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,918,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 172,871 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

