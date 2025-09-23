Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of CAG opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

